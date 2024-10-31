Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Rapper Young Thug pleads guilty to gang, drug and gun charges

Posted at 5:59 PM, October 31, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press
FILE – Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is seen at a hearing, Dec. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. On Monday, July 15, 2024, the judge who has been overseeing the long-running racketeering and gang prosecution against Young Thug and others in Atlanta was removed from the case after two defendants filed motions seeking his recusal citing a meeting the judge held with prosecutors and a state witness. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Young Thug pleaded guilty Thursday to gang, drug and gun charges.

The 33-year-old Grammy winning artist, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, entered his pleas without reaching a deal with prosecutors after negotiations between the two sides broke down, lead prosecutor Adriane Love said. That leaves the sentence completely up to the judge.

Young Thug pleaded guilty to one gang charge, three drug charges and two gun charges. He also entered a no contest plea to another gang charge and a racketeering conspiracy charge, meaning that he decided not to contest those charges and accepts punishment for them.

RELATED | Young Thug’s lawyer found in contempt, ordered to spend 20 days in jail

The judge was hearing from Love and from defense attorney Brian Steel before making a sentencing decision.

A tremendously successful rapper, Young Thug started his own record label, Young Stoner Life or YSL. Prosecutors have said he also co-founded a violent criminal street gang and that YSL stands for Young Slime Life.

He was charged two years ago in a sprawling indictment accusing him and more than two dozen other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. He also was charged with gang, drug and gun crimes.

Young Thug’s plea comes nearly a year after the prosecution began presenting evidence in the problem-plagued trial. Jury selection at the courthouse in Atlanta began in January 2023 and took nearly 10 months. The trial of six defendants began with opening statements last November, and prosecutors since then have called dozens of witnesses.

Three of his co-defendants had already pleaded guilty this week after reaching deals with prosecutors. The pleas leave the fates of two other co-defendants still undecided.

Nine people charged in the indictment accepted plea deals before the trial began. Twelve others are being tried separately. Prosecutors dropped charges against one defendant after he was convicted of murder in an unrelated case.

