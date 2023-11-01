Jury selected in Young Thug’s trial on gang, racketeering charges

Posted at 6:32 PM, November 1, 2023

ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly 10 months after jury selection began, a panel of Georgia citizens was selected Wednesday for the trial of rapper Young Thug and several other people accused of participating in a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes.

Young Thug is seen at a hearing in Atlanta on Dec. 22, 2022

FILE – Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is seen at a hearing in Atlanta on Dec. 22, 2022. The judge overseeing the racketeering and gang case against the Atlanta rapper and others has ordered an investigation Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after a video of an interview with a state’s witness was posted online. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

The Atlanta-based artist, who’s given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and six others are now set to stand trial beginning Nov. 27 after prosecutors and defense attorneys chose 12 jurors and six alternates, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The trial is expected to last months.

The sprawling indictment returned in May included more than two dozen defendants. But eight — including rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens — took plea deals and 12 others will be tried separately, the newspaper reported.

Jury selection for the trial began in January and faced numerous challenges that caused delays: getting defendants housed in different jails to court each day, contraband brought to court, and the arrests of a defense attorney and a courtroom deputy.

Young Thug achieved tremendous success after starting to rap as a teenager and serves as CEO of his own record label, Young Stoner Life, or YSL. Artists on his record label are considered part of the “Slime Family,” and a compilation album, “Slime Language 2,” rose to No. 1 on the charts in April 2021.

But prosecutors say YSL also stands for Young Slime Life, which they allege is an Atlanta-based violent street gang affiliated with the national Bloods gang and founded by Young Thug and two others in 2012. Prosecutors say people named in the indictment are responsible for violent crimes — including killings, shootings and carjackings — to collect money for the gang, burnish its reputation and expand its power and territory.

Young Thug is accused of racketeering conspiracy and participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

More In:

Related Stories

Young Thug is seen at a hearing in Atlanta on Dec. 22, 2022

Judge in Young Thug trial orders probe of leaked evidence

The video of a 2021 interview that was posted online about two weeks ago shows a witness offering to provide information in the investigation into... More

Kahlieff Adams allegedly hands drugs to co-defendant Young Thug

Prosecutors: Co-defendant gave drugs to Young Thug in court

The alleged drug exchange with Young Thug occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18, and was captured on court surveillance video. More

Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New York Sept. 14, 2017

From the Bench: Why is Young Thug going to trial over Rap Lyrics? – Opinion

By: Judge Ashley Willcott FULTON COUNTY, GA. (Court TV) – Popular Grammy-winning rapper and singer Jeffery Lamar Williams, known as Young Thug, along with More

TRENDING

Charlie Adelson
Booking photo of Pamela Hupp
Maya Kowalski on the stand
Travis County prosecutor Rickey Jones (left), defense attorney, Geoffrey Puryear (right)

LATEST NEWS

side by side photo of shanna gardner and jose baez
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis stands in court

SCRIPPS NEWS

Officer charged in connection with Tyre Nichols' death pleads guilty
Mother, son charged with kidnapping for taking teen to get abortion
Accused killer of pro cyclist Mo Wilson tracked her on a fitness app