In a modern-day tale of Romeo and Juliet with a Central Florida twist, high schoolers Courtney Schulhoff and Michael Morin found solace in each other amidst a tumultuous family life. However, when their families force them apart, the couple’s desperation turns deadly. The jury must decide: was the brutal baseball bat slaying of Courtney’s father an act of devious manipulation or a tragic case of misguided devotion?

