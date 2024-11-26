SC v. Jamie Komoroski: Deadly Wedding Night Trial

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (Court TV) — The woman accused of driving drunk and slamming into a golf cart, killing a bride on her wedding night, and seriously injuring the groom will face a jury more than a year after the fatal crash.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 27, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of felony DUI for the April 28, 2023, tragedy in Folly Beach, South Carolina.

Investigators said that Komoroski was driving 65 in a 25 mph zone with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit when she plowed into the newlyweds moments after their wedding reception.

Bride Samantha Miller, 34, was killed in the crash. Three others who were in the golf cart, including groom Aric Hutchinson, were injured.

Komoroski was released on bond in March, seven months after Judge Michael Nettles initially denied bond and informed the parties that Komoroski would be released if the case wasn’t heard by March 2024.

According to jail records, Komoroski was released on a $150,000 surety bond, along with orders for a GPS and Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor (SCRAM) device. A SCRAM bracelet can detect alcohol in a person’s system through sweat.

Earlier this year, Hutchinson and the other survivors of the crash filed a wrongful death lawsuit that accused Komoroski of setting off “on a booze-filled day of bar hopping” that culminated with her BAC being 0.261 when it was tested after the crash. A judge approved a partial settlement in the lawsuit, awarding $1 million from several businesses.

Komoroski’s trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 2. She faces 3-85 years in prison if convicted at trial.