Shanda Vander Ark due in court after requesting new trial in son’s death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (Court TV/AP) — A Michigan mother convicted of murdering her 15-year-old son with special needs is due in court after requesting a new trial.

Shanda Vander Ark was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus an additional 50 to 100 years in prison for murder and first-degree child abuse for the July 6, 2022, death of Timothy Ferguson.

Paul Ferguson, one of Timothy’s brothers, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree child abuse and was sentenced to 30-100 years in prison. Admitting to a pattern of disturbing abuse while testifying against his mother at her trial, Paul said that he had acted as the enforcer for his mother and said that at her direction he forced his younger brother to eat hot sauce, deprived him of food, and left him in ice baths for hours at a time.

Timothy, who at 15 was only 68 inches tall and 69 pounds at the time of his death, was routinely handcuffed and forced to sleep in a closet, according to Paul’s testimony. One text message entered as evidence during Vander Ark’s trial was sent to her by Paul one month before Timothy’s eventual death from malnutrition and dehydration. “He’s bone thin mama, I honestly think we need to actually feed him.”

When she took the stand, Vander Ark pointed the finger at her son, claiming that Paul was the one who concocted the abusive discipline methods in her home.

Vander Ark is currently scheduled to appear in court on July 25, 2025, for a motion hearing regarding her request for a new trial. According to documents obtained by MLive in May, Vander Ark is claiming she wasn’t competent to stand trial and her attorney claims she was in a “catatonic state” throughout the trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.