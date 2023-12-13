Ice Baths, Handcuffs, Starvation: Victim's Brother Recalls Torture

- Watch Live
Paul Ferguson, victim Tim Ferguson's older brother, said his mother forced him to lock up Tim's food, feed him bread dipped in hot sauce, keep him from taking his medicine, and give him ice baths. Tim was handcuffed and slept in a closet. (12/13/23)
