Ice Baths, Handcuffs, Starvation: Victim's Brother Recalls Torture

Paul Ferguson, victim Tim Ferguson's older brother, said his mother forced him to lock up Tim's food, feed him bread dipped in hot sauce, keep him from taking his medicine, and give him ice baths. Tim was handcuffed and slept in a closet. (12/13/23)

Brice Rhodes looks at the camera in court

Witness to Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

split screen of teens in court

Video Evidence Delays Hearings for Teens Accused of Killing Classmate

Shanda Vander Ark in courtt

'I Think We Need To Actually Feed Him': Disturbing Texts Read in Court

split screen photos of a man and a woman

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Twisted tale of abuse that led to teen's death

Inmate testifies in court

Witness to Murder Trial: Defense Emphasizes Witness' Lies

Paul Ferguson on cross-examination.

Victim's Brother on Cross: 'I suppose I didn't love him enough'

Anjuan Carter testifies in court

Witness: Rhodes Led Group in Vote Before Murdering Teens

Paul Ferguson on the stand.

Deborah Wren

Victims’ Grandmother Explains Grandsons’ Home Life

Inmate testifies in court

Witness to Murder Trial: Neighbor Says He Loaned Car to Defendant

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Mom Told Cops Son Stopped Eating On His Own

Shanda Vander Ark has a panic attack in court.

Shanda Vander Ark Suffers Panic Attack in Court

