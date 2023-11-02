Shanna Gardner to appear in court with attorney Jose Baez

By LAUREN SILVER

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Court TV) — The woman accused of conspiring with her new husband to murder her ex will appear in court for her arraignment Thursday with one of Florida’s most famous attorneys by her side.

Shanna Gardner was extradited from Washington to Florida on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse related to her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan‘s 2022 murder. Bridegan, a 33-year-old Microsoft executive, was shot and killed while driving in Jacksonville Beach in a plot that has led to charges against three people.

Upon arriving in Florida, Gardner hired high-profile attorney Jose Baez to represent her. Court TV obtained a notice of appearance of counsel in which Baez waived Gardner’s arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf.

Baez rose to fame in 2008 when he began representing Casey Anthony, a woman charged with murdering her young daughter Caylee. Anthony had faced the death penalty and was acquitted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. Court TV televised Anothony’s 2011 trial, which is available to watch entirely on CourtTV.com.

WATCH: Jose Baez delivers opening statements in FL v. Casey Anthony

On his website, Baez claims to be known for his “passion, hard work and brilliant courtroom strategies” and lists among his clients millionaire Gary Giordano, who was a suspect in the disappearance of Robyn Gardner. Baez also briefly represented Harvey Weinstein in New York, where the former movie mogul was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Despite Baez’s filing on Wednesday waiving Gardner’s arraignment, a representative for the Florida State Attorney’s Office told Court TV the hearing is still scheduled to proceed and that Gardner will be present.

Gardner’s current husband, Mario Fernandez-Saldana, was also charged in the case and faces a potential death sentence if convicted. Prosecutors have not said whether they intend to seek the death penalty for Gardner. A third suspect in the case, Henry Tenon, pleaded guilty and admitted to prosecutors he pulled the trigger.