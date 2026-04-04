FL v. Demorris Hunter: Serial Killer Cold Case Trial

ORLANDO, Fla. (Court TV) — A man convicted of murder in California faces a potential death sentence if he’s found guilty on charges he killed a different woman in Florida.

Demorris Hunter, 59, is charged with first-degree murder and theft in the death of Theresa Ann Green, 38, who was found strangled to death and left in the trunk of her own car.

On May 26, 2022, Hunter was living in the same apartment building as the victim, and the two were both guests at a party hosted by Joyce Butler and Joseph Butler, who also lived in the building. The two went to leave the party at the same time, and witnesses told police that they saw both the victim and the defendant fall down the stairs before getting up and entering the victim’s apartment.

The Butlers told police that several hours after the party ended, Hunter returned to their apartment and asked Joseph Butler for a favor. Hunter allegedly gave Joseph Butler the keys to a white van and asked him to drive behind him as he drove Green’s car. Joseph Butler never saw Green; Hunter parked Green’s Oldsmobile at a Walgreens and then joined Joseph Butler in the white van. When Joseph Butler asked why the victim’s vehicle was being left behind, Hunter said, “I did something really bad.” Joseph Butler told police he then said he didn’t want to hear anything else and the topic was dropped.

Police were dispatched to the Walgreens, where they found Green’s car. When they looked inside, they found her body wrapped in an unknown material in the trunk. The medical examiner determined the death was a homicide caused by manual strangulation.

When officers interviewed the owner of the white van, Henry Fields, he told them that Hunter had recently traveled to the area from Oakland, California. Fields said that the defendant confided in him that he had committed a murder in Oakland before coming to Orlando; the victim in that case was a longtime friend of Hunter’s girlfriend, police said.

Hunter was convicted in the Oakland murder and sentenced to 110 years before he was extradited to Florida to face charges in Green’s death, WFTV reported. Prosecutors filed an intention to seek the death penalty if Hunter is convicted of killing Green.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin on Monday, April 6.