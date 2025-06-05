VPI Special Report GFX

Should Former Trooper Michael Proctor Testify in Karen Read’s Retrial? | Opening Statements Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, June 5, 2025
Julie Grant explores whether former Trooper Michael Proctor should testify in Karen Read’s retrial. Proctor, the lead investigator, was fired for misconduct, including sending derogatory texts about Read. His potential testimony is controversial, as the defense argues his bias could damage the prosecution’s case. The judge allowed other witnesses to introduce some of Proctor’s texts.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

