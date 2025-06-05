Should Former Trooper Michael Proctor Testify in Karen Read’s Retrial? | Opening Statements Podcast

Julie Grant explores whether former Trooper Michael Proctor should testify in Karen Read’s retrial. Proctor, the lead investigator, was fired for misconduct, including sending derogatory texts about Read. His potential testimony is controversial, as the defense argues his bias could damage the prosecution’s case. The judge allowed other witnesses to introduce some of Proctor’s texts.

Catch up on the case against Karen Read HERE.

