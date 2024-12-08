Suitcase Murder Trial: Sarah Boone Sentenced | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 6:00 AM, December 8, 2024
In February 2020, Sarah Boone called 911 to report that her boyfriend Jorge Torres was dead. She initially told investigators that he had gotten into a suitcase while they were playing a game and that she passed out as Jorge suffocated to death. Over four years later Sarah stood trial and took the stand in her own defense, but her words weren’t enough to spare the jury from convicting her of second-degree murder. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features Sarah Boone’s full sentencing hearing from 12/2/2024: from emotional victim impact statements to Sarah returning to the stand to address the court herself.

