Tanner Horner confesses to Athena Strand’s murder in jail letters

FORT WORTH, Texas (Court TV) — Jurors tasked with deciding whether Tanner Horner should live or die were shown letters the defendant allegedly wrote to the victim’s family, in which he appears to confess.

Horner, 35, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and capital murder in the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand just as his trial was scheduled to begin. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, so the same jury that would have decided his guilt is now tasked with deciding whether he should receive a death sentence or life in prison.

Horner was working for a third-party contractor to deliver packages for FedEx when he abducted Strand from her family’s home. After days of searching, the child’s body was found in the water at Bobo’s Crossing.

Sgt. Brett Yarrow testified on Monday morning about handwritten notes found during a search of Horner’s cell after his arrest. One of those letters was addressed to Strand’s family.

“To Athena’s family, I wanted to start by saying how sorry I am about Athena,” the letter says. “I can’t hold it in any longer. I’ve done a terrible thing to your family and I’m sorry. I can’t tell you how many countless nights I’ve stayed awake, unable to sleep. I pray for you, for all of you.”

The letter does not offer details about Strand’s death. Instead, Horner says, “I owe it to you all to explain where my mind is at. Let me start by saying, I have Asperger’s syndrome. In ohter words, I’m on the autism spectrum. I don’t do well with change or things that are unpredictable in nature. When I first started out as a driver at FedEx, I was given a singular route and that route wouldn’t change for a while. After a bit, my employer started making random changes to my route, adding stuff from other routes, so they could make more money. I don’t do well with change. Again, I can have meltdowns when unexpected changes to my daily routine happen.”

In the letter, Horner wrote that changes to his schedule ultimately led to a breakdown. “I’m sorry I allowed my mental state to be unstable. I’m sorry I took your little angel away from you. You didn’t deserve it. You all didn’t deserve it. My son didn’t deserve to lose his father. My mother didn’t deserve to lose her son. My fiancee didn’t deserve to have her wedding day stripped from her. I pray that my death eases your suffering in some way. The only thing I ask for forgiveness and for you to remember my son and show him some grace and mercy, for he no longer has his father.”

A second piece of paper, labeled “side notes” references a civil suit filed by the Strand family against FedEx in the wake of Athena’s killing. “I hope this letter both helps ease your suffering and helps with your case against FedEx,” Horner wrote under notes claiming that the shipping company is “negligent when it comes to safety.”

MORE | Photo shows 7-year-old Athena Strand in FedEx van before her murder

Investigators said they found a second letter in Horner’s cell that was labeled “DETECTIVES ONLY.” In that letter, Horner claims that he is in danger and describes another man who he says was involved in Strand’s killing. “When I pulled up to the house, an older man had pulled a rifle on me and demanded my wallet. It’s weird, he almost expected me to be there. After he checked my wallet, he gave me instructions after handing me my wallet back. He told me to take the girl and bring her to a specific spot,” the letter says. “He gave me a change of clothes for the girl and told me to have her changed into them before handing her over to him. He had threatened my family and I didn’t know what to do do so I just went along with it. Don’t tell the media BTW. IDK if he’s going to do something. If I’m killed on the way to or from the courthouse I’ll assume it was him.”

Investigators have said there is no evidence of any other suspect being involved in Strand’s death.

Chief medical examiner Dr. Jessica Dwyer testified to Strand’s autopsy on Monday morning. She said she determined the child’s cause of death was blunt force injuries with smothering and strangulation. Her case notes included a reference to “patterned zig-zag, tread-like patterned abrasions and abraded contusions” across Strand’s face. In an interview with police previously shown to the jury, Horner said that he tried to break Strand’s neck, but was unable to; he said he ultimately used two hands to strangle her before disposing of her body.

Dwyer testified that every part of Strand’s body, except for her right arm, suffered injuries.