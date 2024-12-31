Texas teen facing felony charge for allegedly poisoning classmate’s goat

CEDAR PARK, Texas (Court TV) — A teenager in Texas is facing serious charges after she allegedly killed a classmate’s goat by poisoning it.

Aubrey Vanlandingham is charged with cruelty to livestock animals, a felony. (Williams County Court)

Aubrey Vanlandingham, 17, is charged with cruelty to livestock animals, a felony, and is due back in court for a pre-indictment hearing on Jan. 15.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KEYE, Vanlandingham confessed to force-feeding her classmate’s show goat pesticides, telling police that she did so because she believed her classmate to be “a cheater.” Vanlandingham allegedly told officers this was her second attempt to poison the animal.

Police obtained security video allegedly showing Vanlandingham gathering supplies at her school’s barn and then walking to the goat pens, KVUE reported. Once there, she appears to force a syringe into a goat’s mouth multiple times.

An investigation revealed that Vanlandingham used her phone to search queries about lethal doses of bleach and methods of poisoning animals as well as, “How to clear search history,” KEYE reported.

The goat’s owners told police that Vanlandingham sent them a video of the goat before its death, saying it wasn’t acting right, KVUE reported.

Vanlandingham was released from jail after posting a bond, according to court records.

