The Feud Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Vinnie Politan delves into the escalating legal battle between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, co-stars of “It Ends With Us.” Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her. In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, alleging defamation and extortion. The video looks into the complicated allegations and the evidence provided by each side. It also explores the broader effects of how Hollywood handles disputes about workplace misconduct.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.