The Hairdresser, The Hitman, and The Grandmother | Accomplice To Murder Podcast

Posted at 11:48 AM, September 4, 2024
The cold-blooded murder of Ron Stovall – chased down and executed inside his own home – had all the signs of a mob hit. After a criminal with alleged ties to organized crime was arrested with the murder weapon, police thought they had their man until a shocking courtroom confession blew open a deadly conspiracy involving a grandmother, a hairdresser, her wannabe gangster boyfriend, and a murderous custody dispute.all podcast episodes

