After the sentencing of Bryan Kohberger, Court TV analyzes newly released court documents that shed light on the investigation into the Idaho student murders. Kohberger pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four life terms plus 10 years for the murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle. The four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in their home in November 2022.

Binge all episodes on Bryan Kohberger HERE.

Watch the full episode HERE.