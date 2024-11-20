The Murder of Laken Riley | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

On February 22, 2024, 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley was found brutally murdered after going for a run on a path at the University of Georgia’s campus. In this episode featuring Vinnie Politan, the investigation into her murder is explored, including whether she was specifically targeted. The episode also examines the trial of her alleged murderer, Jose Ibarra, discussing the evidence presented in the case and the reasons behind his decision to opt for a bench trial.

