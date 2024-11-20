The Murder of Laken Riley | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 6:00 AM, November 20, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

On February 22, 2024, 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley was found brutally murdered after going for a run on a path at the University of Georgia’s campus. In this episode featuring Vinnie Politan, the investigation into her murder is explored, including whether she was specifically targeted. The episode also examines the trial of her alleged murderer, Jose Ibarra, discussing the evidence presented in the case and the reasons behind his decision to opt for a bench trial.

For more on the case, CLICK HERE.

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

jose ibarra appears in court

GA v. Jose Ibarra: The Murder of Laken Riley

Jose Ibarra is facing life in prison without parole if convicted in the death of nursing student Laken Riley. More

Jose Ibarra
play button

State Rests Its Case-In-Chief in the Murder of Laken Riley Trial

The State rests its case-in-chief in Jose Ibarra's trial. Ibarra is accused in the death of nursing student Laken Riley. More

Ashley Hinkle testifies
play button

Laken Riley and Jose Ibarra’s DNA Found on Jacket

Crime lab scientist Ashley Hinkle said that the DNA from a blue jacket and found under Laken Riley's fingernails matched Jose Ibarra. More

TRENDING

jose ibarra appears in court
chloe driver appears in court
brian camp appears in corut

LATEST NEWS

a sketch shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs in court
Photo of smiling Mercedes Vega
photos of susan smith and scene where kids died

SCRIPPS NEWS