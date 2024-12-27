The Murder Trial of Laken Riley: Closing Arguments | Court TV Podcast

Special Prosecutor Sheila Ross presents the state’s closing arguments in the trial of Jose Ibarra, stating that the evidence is overwhelming and should prove he brutally murdered Laken Riley. Defense attorney Kaitlyn Beck delivers her closing arguments, asserting that the evidence presented is circumstantial and does not constitute proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Special prosecutor Sheila Ross also provides her rebuttal.

