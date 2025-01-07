The Murder Trial of Laken Riley: Verdict and Sentencing | Court TV Podcast

Judge H. Patrick Haggard finds Jose Ibarra guilty of all charges, including malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, and aggravated assault with intent to rape in the murder of Laken Riley. Following emotional victim impact statements from Riley’s family, Judge Haggard sentenced Ibarra to life in prison without the possibility of parole for malice murder and kidnapping, along with additional consecutive sentences for aggravated assault, hindrance of an emergency phone call, tampering with evidence, and a Peeping Tom count.

This episode of The Court TV Podcast was edited by Autumn Sewell.