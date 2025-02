With a detective caught using racial slurs and shaky evidence handling, the defense shifted the focus of the case to racism in law enforcement. Former LAPD Detective Mark Fuhrman who worked on the case against OJ Simpson for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman shares his perspective on the trial and why OJ was acquitted. This episode also explores how police misconduct and racial tensions could have influenced the outcome of the trial.

