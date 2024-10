In 2022, Leilani Simon and her then-boyfriend made a frantic 911 call reporting that her twenty-month-old son, Quinton Simon, had been kidnapped. A weeks-long search for little Quinton tragically ended when his body was discovered in a landfill. Nearly two years after Quinton’s remains were found, Leilani is standing trial for her son’s murder. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the opening statements from October 14, 2024.

