The Trial of O.J. Simpson: Prosecution Opening Statement | Court TV Podcast

Thirty years ago the trial of the century unfolded on televisions across the world. OJ Simpson, a star on the football field and the screen, stood trial for the brutal murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, aspiring actor Ron Goldman. It was one of the biggest cases in Court TV’s history and ended with one of the most stunning verdicts of all time. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the prosecution’s opening statement in full from 1/24/1995.

