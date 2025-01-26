The Trial of O.J. Simpson: Prosecution Opening Statement | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, January 26, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Thirty years ago the trial of the century unfolded on televisions across the world. OJ Simpson, a star on the football field and the screen, stood trial for the brutal murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, aspiring actor Ron Goldman. It was one of the biggest cases in Court TV’s history and ended with one of the most stunning verdicts of all time. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the prosecution’s opening statement in full from 1/24/1995.

For more on the Trial of OJ Simpson, CLICK HERE.

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

male inmate photo

Idaho Student Murders DNA Evidence | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Vinnie Politan examines DNA evidence in the Idaho student murders, highlighting the connection between the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, and the crime scene. More

opening statements with julie grant podcast graphic

Has The Prosecution Proven Its Case Against Natalie Cochran? | Opening Statements Podcast

As the prosecution prepares to rest its case-in-chief, Julie Grant's top story examines whether they've proven Natalie Cochran poisoned her husband. More

Natalie Cochran sits in court

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Opening Statements | Court TV Podcast

This episode is the opening statements in the trial of Pharmacist Natalie Cochran who allegedly poisoned her husband to conceal a Ponzi scheme that defrauded... More

TRENDING

Vinnie Politan Investigates graphic
Opening Statements with Julie Grant
Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan

LATEST NEWS

OJ Simpson tries on leather gloves during his double murder trial
male inmate photo
Brandon Janik sits in court

SCRIPPS NEWS