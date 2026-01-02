TX v. Adrian Gonzales: Uvalde School Massacre Trial

NUECES COUNTY, Texas (Court TV/AP) — A former school resource officer is the first person to stand trial in connection with the Uvalde school shooting.

Former Uvalde School District Police Officer Adrian Gonzales is charged with 29 counts of child endangerment and abandonment after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in 2022. Gonzales and former Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo were indicted by a grand jury in June 2024 – they are the only two people indicted in the shooting.

Gonzales was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene, and among more than 400 officers who responded and waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the shooter.

Arredondo was the on-site commander that day, reported the Associated Press. He is charged with 10 counts of abandoning or endangering a child. Arredondo failed to identify an active shooting, did not follow his training and made decisions that slowed the police response to stop a gunman who was “hunting” victims, according to the indictment. A trial date has not been set for Arredondo.

Records surrounding the shooting revealed terrified students inside the classroom called 911 as parents begged officers to go in. A tactical team of officers eventually went into the classroom and killed the shooter.

Each charge against Gonzales carries up to two years in jail if convicted.

Jury selection begins Monday, Jan. 5. Opening statements are expected the following day.