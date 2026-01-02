TX v. Adrian Gonzales: Uvalde School Massacre Trial

Posted at 8:00 AM, January 2, 2026
Associated Press Associated Press and Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

NUECES COUNTY, Texas (Court TV/AP) — A former school resource officer is the first person to stand trial in connection with the Uvalde school shooting.

Former Uvalde School District Police Officer Adrian Gonzales is charged with 29 counts of child endangerment and abandonment after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in 2022. Gonzales and former Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo were indicted by a grand jury in June 2024 – they are the only two people indicted in the shooting.

Former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officer Adrian Gonzales.

Former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officer Adrian Gonzales arrives at the Uvalde County Courthouse, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Uvalde, Texas.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gonzales was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene, and among more than 400 officers who responded and waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the shooter.

Arredondo was the on-site commander that day, reported the Associated Press. He is charged with 10 counts of abandoning or endangering a child. Arredondo failed to identify an active shooting, did not follow his training and made decisions that slowed the police response to stop a gunman who was “hunting” victims, according to the indictment. A trial date has not been set for Arredondo.

Records surrounding the shooting revealed terrified students inside the classroom called 911 as parents begged officers to go in. A tactical team of officers eventually went into the classroom and killed the shooter.

Each charge against Gonzales carries up to two years in jail if convicted.

Jury selection begins Monday, Jan. 5. Opening statements are expected the following day.

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

What newly released videos, records reveal about Uvalde school shooting

The trove of documents, which Uvalde authorities spent years fighting to withhold, offer a deeper portrait of the teenage gunman and on-scene communications. More

Former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officer Adrian Gonzales.

Uvalde officer pleads not guilty to charges of failing to protect kids

Adrian Gonzales pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to take action as a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside a classroom. More

play button

Former Uvalde Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

Adrian Gonzales pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to protect kids during the Uvalde school shooting attack. More

TOP STORIES

Former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officer Adrian Gonzales.
suspects and rebekah baptiste