Adrian Gonzales' Defense Present 2nd Part of Closings, State Presents Rebuttal

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Adrian Gonzales' defense present the second part of their closings and the prosecution presents their rebuttal. Gonzales is charged with 29 counts of child endangerment after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting. (1/21/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?