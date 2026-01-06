'He's Inside the School Shooting at the Kids': Uvalde School Massacre 911 Calls

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Frantic 911 calls made on the day of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting are played in court. Two teachers and 19 children were killed when Salvador Ramos entered and opened fire in Uvalde, Texas, school on May 24, 2022. (1/6/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?