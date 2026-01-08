Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Stephanie Hale's Testimony Stricken From Record

A judge rules that Stephanie Hale's testimony will be wiped out and stricken from the record and instructs the jury to not take her testimony into consideration while evaluating the case. (1/8/26) MORE

Mass Killings

Latest Videos

Stephanie Hale's testimony

Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Stephanie Hale's Testimony Stricken From Record

adrian gonzales day 2

TX v. Adrian Gonzales: Key Moments from Day 2

Adrian Gonzales' Motion for mistrial denied

Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Judge Denies Defense's Motion for Mistrial

Stephanie Hale testimony

Uvalde School Massacre Mistrial? Teacher's Testimony Blindsides Defense

Adrian Gonzales' Day key moments

TX v. Adrian Gonzales: Key Moments from Day 1

Adrian Gonzales' defense openings

Defense: Adrian Gonzales 'Did Best He Could... Did Not Fail To Act'

Frantic 911 calls in Uvalde school shooting

'He's Inside the School Shooting at the Kids': Uvalde School Massacre 911 Calls

State's opening statement in Adrian Gonzales' trial

State: Adrian Gonzales Only Entered 'After the Damage Was Done'

Claudio Neves Valente seen in surveillance footage

Suspect in Brown Univ. Shooting, MIT Prof's Murder Found Dead

Possible link between Brown University and MIT

Police Investigate Link Between Killings at Brown and MIT

brown shooting update

New Images of Person of Interest in Brown Shooting as Suspect on the Run

Brown University shooting

Manhunt for Brown University Shooter Continues

MORE VIDEOS