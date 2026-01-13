Off-Duty Officer Ran Into Uvalde School When Police Wouldn't

Sgt. Joe Vasquez described running into Robb Elementary School without the police and finding a pile of bodies inside. Adrian Gonzales is standing trial for his role in the police response. (1/13/26) MORE

Outburst in Adrian Gonzales trial

Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Emotional Outburst From Victim's Family Member

Police officer has face in hands

Off-duty officer demonstrates movements on a map.

Stacking And The 'Fatal Funnel': Officer Demonstrates Uvalde School Breach

Woman's hands seen on a table.

Teacher Tearfully Describes Uvalde Shooting: 'I Didn't Want To Die'

Paul Caneiro

Paul Caneiro Accused of Killing Brother and Family, Burning Down Home

Ranger demonstrates police tactics

Expert Demonstrates Police Tactics in Uvalde School Shooting Trial

Keith Caneiro's family and business accountant Steven Weinstein

Paul Caneiro Took Company Insurance Payments, Put Into Personal Account: CPA

On the Record Graphic

3 Courtroom Decisions That Reset High-Profile Cases | On the Record

TX v. Adrian Gonzales: Key Moments from Day 3

Stephanie Hale's testimony

Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Stephanie Hale's Testimony Stricken From Record

adrian gonzales day 2

TX v. Adrian Gonzales: Key Moments from Day 2

Adrian Gonzales' Motion for mistrial denied

Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Judge Denies Defense's Motion for Mistrial

