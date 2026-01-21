Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Closing Arguments

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Closings are presented in Adrian Gonzales' trial where the former school resource officer faces 29 counts of child endangerment and abandonment after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in 2022. (1/21/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?