Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Closing Arguments

Closings are presented in Adrian Gonzales' trial where the former school resource officer faces 29 counts of child endangerment and abandonment after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in 2022. (1/21/26) MORE

Mass Killings

Latest Videos

Adrian Gonzales verdict

Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Adrian Gonzales

Jury Deliberating in Adrian Gonzales' Trial

Adrian Gonzales

Adrian Gonzales' Defense Present 2nd Part of Closings, State Presents Rebuttal

Uvalde closing arguments

Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Closing Arguments

photo of Adrian Gonzales at active shooter training

Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Photos Show Adrian Gonzales at Active Shooter Training

timeline of the Uvalde school shooting

Breakdown and Timeline of Uvalde School Shooting Massacre

woman sits on witness stand

Uvalde Teacher's Emotional Testimony: 'Gunshots In The Hallway. Pray For Us.'

defendant Paul Caneiro

Did Paul Caneiro's High Cost of Living Put a Price on a Family's Life?

bodycamera shows Adrian Gonzales

Bodycam Video Shows Adrian Gonzales Day After Uvalde School Shooting

Outburst in Adrian Gonzales trial

Uvalde School Massacre Trial: Emotional Outburst From Victim's Family Member

Police officer has face in hands

Off-Duty Officer Ran Into Uvalde School When Police Wouldn't

Off-duty officer demonstrates movements on a map.

Stacking And The 'Fatal Funnel': Officer Demonstrates Uvalde School Breach

MORE VIDEOS