Vinnie Politan Investigates: Jeff German and Robert Telles Podcast

Posted at 1:37 PM, August 15, 2024
PODCAST: Vinnie Politan looks at the life and death of investigative journalist Jeff German and the evidence against the man accused of killing him, former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles. In this episode, Vinnie digs into the reasons prosecutors believe Telles, now 47, killed German – over articles German wrote for the Las Vegas Review-Journal about Telles’ alleged inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were able to locate surveillance video of a possible suspect from a nearby home’s security camera, and in this episode, Vinnie looks at all the evidence, including a straw sun hat and orange safety jacked, items that police later found pieces of in a vehicle that matched Telles’ wife’s SUV.

