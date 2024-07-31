WI v. Kevin Sehmer: Tattoo Punch Murder Trial

HARTLAND, Wis. (Court TV) – A Wisconsin man is standing trial after he confronted another man about his tattoos and allegedly killed him.

One June 17, 2023, Joshua Davies and his wife were at a wine bar when they were allegedly approached by Kevin Sehmer, unprovoked. Sehmer, 64, had reportedly said something about Davies’ tattoos being a sin and said he was going to hell.

According to court documents obtained by Court TV, Davies and his wife got up to leave the bar to avoid a scene, but Sehmer followed them, punching Davies in the face. Davies, 39, lost consciousness and hit the ground, striking the back of his head on the concrete.

When police arrived, Davies was slipping in and out of consciousness on the sidewalk. He was rushed to the hospital and died from his injuries 27 days later.

According to a criminal complaint, Sehmer told the Hartland Police Department he “lost his cool” when Davies said something to him. He claimed he was protecting himself when he pushed the victim because he thought Davies and another bar patron were poised to attack him with barstools. Surveillance footage from the bar, however, contradicts Sehmer’s account, according to investigators.

The Waukesha County District attorney initially charged Sehmer with aggravated battery and released him on $1,500 bail; but a felony murder count was added upon Davies’ death and bail was increased. Sehmer has pled not guilty.

Sehmer is currently being held at the Waukesha County Jail. If convicted, he faces 30 years in prison.