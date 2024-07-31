WI v. Kevin Sehmer: Tattoo Punch Murder Trial

Posted at 9:41 AM, July 31, 2024
Katie McLaughlin Katie McLaughlin

HARTLAND, Wis. (Court TV) – A Wisconsin man is standing trial after he confronted another man about his tattoos and allegedly killed him.

Mugshot of a grey-haired man with a buzzcut and a beard wearing orange prison garb.

Kevin Sehmer’s booking photo. (Waukesha County Sheriff’s Dept.)

One June 17, 2023, Joshua Davies and his wife were at a wine bar when they were allegedly approached by Kevin Sehmer, unprovoked. Sehmer, 64, had reportedly said something about Davies’ tattoos being a sin and said he was going to hell.

According to court documents obtained by Court TV, Davies and his wife got up to leave the bar to avoid a scene, but Sehmer followed them, punching Davies in the face. Davies, 39, lost consciousness and hit the ground, striking the back of his head on the concrete.

When police arrived, Davies was slipping in and out of consciousness on the sidewalk. He was rushed to the hospital and died from his injuries 27 days later.

According to a criminal complaint, Sehmer told the Hartland Police Department he “lost his cool” when Davies said something to him. He claimed he was protecting himself when he pushed the victim because he thought Davies and another bar patron were poised to attack him with barstools. Surveillance footage from the bar, however, contradicts Sehmer’s account, according to investigators.

The Waukesha County District attorney initially charged Sehmer with aggravated battery and released him on $1,500 bail; but a felony murder count was added upon Davies’ death and bail was increased. Sehmer has pled not guilty.

Sehmer is currently being held at the Waukesha County Jail. If convicted, he faces 30 years in prison.

More In:

Related Stories

mugshot

Professor arrested after wife found next to deceased newborn

Nicholas Myklebust called 911 to report he found his wife bleeding on the ground and their infant daughter not breathing. More

Ashley Benefield found guilty of manslaughter.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

The jury deliberated for more than six hours before reaching their verdict in the trial of Ashley Benefield in the Black Swan Murder Trial. More

Ashley Benefield sits in court room.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

Jury deliberations are underway in the Black Swan Murder Trial where Ashley Benefield faces charges she murdered her husband, Doug. More

TRENDING

Woman crying on the stand.
Photo of man and woman couple hugging
Woman Anchor in white shirt speaking
Image of flyer seeking attorney and woman

LATEST NEWS

Mugshot of a grey-haired man with a buzzcut and a beard wearing orange prison garb.
mugshot
Sonya Massey on her porch.

SCRIPPS NEWS