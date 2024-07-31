Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Prosecution Plays Video from Inside Bar

The prosecution plays footage from inside the bar where the defendant and the victim had their confrontation. Kevin Sehmer is accused of killing Josh Davies during a confrontation over the victim's tattoos. (7/31/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Video footage of bar confrontation.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Prosecution Plays Video from Inside Bar

Laura Burke takes the stand.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Victim's Friend Takes the Stand

Man with tattooed arms and a short-sleeved button-down wears sunglasses and smiles on a backyard deck.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Victim's Wife Takes the Stand

Closeup of Man in orange jumpsuit

WI v. Nicolae Miu: Sentencing Hearing

man testifies

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Ashley Benefield found guilty of manslaughter.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Ashley Benefield sits in court room.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

Asa Ellerup is accompanied by an emotional support dog.

Accused Serial Killer Rex Heuermann in Court for Status Hearing

Splitscreen featuring a picture of a couple, a bald lawyer at a podium, and a young woman crying at the defendant's table.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Janeen Bouchard testifies in court

Victim's Mistress Describes Confrontation with Christine Ricci

Photo of Michael Ricci in firefighter gear

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Was Michael Ricci an Abuse Victim?

Crystal Sorey walks down a path marked

Report: Crystal Sorey Joins Search for Harmony Montgomery

MORE VIDEOS