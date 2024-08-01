Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Kevin Sehmer has been found guilty of felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of Josh Davies. Sehmer punched Davies because he didn't like his tattoos, leading to Davies' death. (8/1/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Christopher Gregor with his son.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Father To Be Sentenced for Death of Son

Defendant at defendant's table in court glances at the camera. He's wearing a suit.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Prosecutor points to defendant in court

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Happy couple poses for a photo. They are victim Josh Davies and his wife.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: State's Rebuttal

Christine Ricci sits in court during closing arguments.

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

A balding male attorney in a grey suit stands at a podium.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Large older man in a white tee shirt sits in an interrogation room.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

man inmate photo

Bond Companies Ordered to Answer Questions in Court

mugshot

Professor Arrested After Wife, Baby Found Dead

Richard Allen led out in handcuffs.

Richard Allen Back in Court for Three-Day Hearing

Video footage of bar confrontation.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Prosecution Plays Video from Inside Bar

Laura Burke takes the stand.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Victim's Friend Takes the Stand

MORE VIDEOS