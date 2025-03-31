Wife arrested after remains of Green Beret husband found in pond

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (Court TV) — A North Carolina woman has been arrested in the death of her former Green Beret husband, whose body was found a month after he was reported missing.

Shana Cloud, 50, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder and concealment of death, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant reviewed by Court TV accuses Cloud of killing Clinton Bonnell and concealing his death “while knowing Clinton Bonnell’s death was not due to natural causes.”

Bonnell was reported missing on Jan. 28 after failing to show up for class at Methodist University. At the time of his disappearance, he was studying to become a physician’s assistant. According to authorities, he retired from the U.S. Army in December.

When authorities arrived at the couple’s home, Cloud told deputies that she had not seen Bonnell since the night before.

His body was found Feb. 25 in a rural pond three miles from their home. However, the remains weren’t confirmed to be Bonnell until a month later, on March 28. Authorities said multiple search warrants were executed in the weeks leading up to Cloud’s arrest.

WNCN reported that search warrants revealed Bonnell was planning to divorce Cloud. The warrants reportedly stated Bonnell’s girlfriend last heard from him the night of Jan. 27 when he texted her to say he told Cloud about the divorce and was going to bed.

Cloud is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 31.