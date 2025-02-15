Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win? Premiere Banner

Woman withdraws lawsuit accusing Jay-Z, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of rape

Posted at 7:49 PM, February 14, 2025
Associated Press Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An Alabama woman who said she was raped by rappers Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs when she was 13 withdrew her civil lawsuit against both men on Friday, according to court filings.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, left, and Jay-Z attend the NBA All-Star basketball game

FILE – Rap moguls Sean “Diddy” Combs, left, and Jay-Z attend the NBA All-Star basketball game, Feb. 15, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

The unidentified woman in December added Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, to a lawsuit she had filed against Combs in Manhattan federal court, alleging that she was attacked by the singers in 2000 after Combs’ limo driver offered her a ride to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

Jay-Z, who vehemently denied the claims and tried to get extracted from the lawsuit, called the woman’s decision to withdraw the lawsuit “a victory” and said the “fictional tale” she and her lawyers created was “laughable.”

RELATED | Prosecutors: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs dangled victim off hotel balcony

“The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed,” he said in a statement posted on social media. “This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere.”

Combs remains jailed in New York awaiting a criminal trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He also faces a wave of sexual assault lawsuits, many of which were filed by the plaintiff’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, a Texas attorney who says his firm represents over 150 people, both men and women, who allege sexual abuse and exploitation by Combs.

A message was left seeking comment with Buzbee.

More In:

Related Stories

sketch shows man at podium with Sean Combs in court

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sues NBC over new documentary as he awaits trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs sues NBC Universal over documentary he claims accuses him of being a serial murderer who had sex with underage girls. More

Famous Black man on a fancy stage holds a mic.
play button

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sues NBC, Peacock and Ample for Defamation

Diddy sues NBCUniversal, Peacock and Ample Entertainment for $100M; says new documentary accuses him of serial murder, sex trafficking. More

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs on red carpet

Prosecutors: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs dangled victim off hotel balcony

Prosecutors have added new details to their allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs that include dangling a victim off of a hotel balcony. More

TOP STORIES

jayz and diddy
james craig appears in court