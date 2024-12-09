Amended lawsuit accuses Jay-Z of raping 13-year-old with Diddy

NEW YORK (Court TV) — Music mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has been formally named in a lawsuit that accuses him and fellow rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping a 13-year-old at an awards show afterparty in 2000.

Combs was the only person identified by name when the lawsuit was initially filed in October in New York. Combs, who is in jail awaiting a federal trial on sex trafficking charges, has denied the allegations.

An amended complaint filed Sunday identified Carter as the person referred to as “Celebrity A” in the initial complaint. The lawsuit makes Carter the first high-profile celebrity to be named in court documents in connection with sexual assault allegations against Combs.

The lawsuit alleges Combs and Carter raped the teen — identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe — while an unnamed female celebrity watched.

The lawsuit further alleges that when Jane Doe’s lawyers tried to resolve the matter through mediation, Carter responded by filing a “frivolous lawsuit” and “orchestrating a conspiracy of harassment, bullying and intimidation” against Jane Doe’s lawyers and their family in an attempt to silence Jane Doe.

Carter issued a forceful denial of the allegations in a statement posted on the Facebook page of his record label and talent agency, Roc Nation.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case,” the statement said.

“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence.”

Carter’s statement accused Jane Doe’s lawyer, Texas-based civil attorney Tony Buzbee, of trying to blackmail him under the guise of a demand letter.

“What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” the statement said.

“My heart and support goes out to the true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.”

THE ALLEGATIONS

According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe was 13 years old when Combs and Carter raped her at a party after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

The lawsuit describes Combs and Carter as peers and collaborators who began collaborating musically in the 1990s.

“Combs and Carter rose together to the very top of the hip-hop industry, in terms of fame and influence, by the end of that decade,” the lawsuit alleges. “Indeed, the two are apparently so close that Combs stated in 2023 that Carter is the only person, other than Combs’ mother, who is allowed to call him by his legal first name of ‘Sean.’ ”

According to the lawsuit, Combs and Carter attended the awards show, and Combs hosted an afterparty “for celebrities in the music and entertainment industries, including Carter, which is where the events alleged in this complaint occurred.”

A limousine driver who claimed to work for Combs invited Jane Doe to the afterparty, telling her “Combs liked younger girls” and she “fit what Diddy was looking for,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Inside the house, Plaintiff recognized many celebrities in what appeared to be a living room. Waitstaff carried trays of drinks, and loud music played throughout the house. Plaintiff observed widespread drug use, including marijuana and cocaine.”

After consuming just one drink — “a reddish-yellow mixture that tasted like orange juice, cranberry juice, and something bitter” — the teen began to feel “woozy and lightheaded” and found an empty bedroom to rest in, according to the lawsuit.

Combs entered the room with two celebrities, a man and a woman whom Jane Doe immediately recognized, according to the lawsuit. Combs approached the teen “with a crazed look in his eyes,” the lawsuit states, and grabbed her, saying, “You are ready to party!”

Combs allegedly threw Jane Doe toward a wall, causing her to fall and stumble. Carter removed her clothes “as she grew more and more disoriented,” the lawsuit alleges, then held her down and raped her while Combs and the female celebrity watched.

The teen allegedly escaped by hitting Combs as he tried to force her to perform oral sex, then ran out of the room naked with her clothes in her hands. She dressed and fled the home and eventually reached a gas station where a clerk let her use the phone to call her father.

“After the assault, Plaintiff fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life,” the lawsuit claims.