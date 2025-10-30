Abby Zwerner: 'I Thought I Had Died... On My Way to Heaven'

- Watch Live
Plaintiff Abby Zwerner takes the stand and recalls the moments after being shot saying, 'I thought I had died... on my way to Heaven.' Zwerner was seriously injured when a 6-year-old child at Richneck Elementary School shot her. (10/30/25) MORE
