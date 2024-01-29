Alex Murdaugh Hearing: Everything That Happened This Morning

- Watch Live
One juror said the guilty verdict was influenced by court clerk Becky Hill, 11 jurors said Hill did not influence their verdict. The court also announced they forgot to take jurors' phones away; and that they were watching Court TV. (1/29/24) MORE
