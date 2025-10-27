Born Again Killer

Amber Alert Murder: 'You Knew That You Had Done That... Killed Caitlyn'

The prosecution cross-examines Dustin Duren saying, 'You were trained as a Marine. You know what happens when you fire a gun at somebody. That intention is to kill. You knew that you had done that...that you had killed Caitlyn.' (10/27/25)  MORE

Dustin Duren

Defendant Dustin Duren faces cross-examination

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Defendant Dustin Duren Faces Cross-Examination

Defendant Dustin Duren re-takes the stand

Dustin Duren Says Mother of His Children Was 'Holding My Daughter Hostage'

Dustin Duren takes stand

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Defendant Dustin Duren Takes Stand

Dustin Duren's attorney

Defense: Duren Was 'Reacting to a Threat Towards His Beloved Daughter'

Amber Alert Murder Trial

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Man Accused of Murdering Mother of His Children

