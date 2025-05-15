'Are You Done?': Judge Loses Patience With Lori Daybell

The judge got frustrated when Lori Daybell asked him to take her name off questionnaires in which potential jurors will be asked if they've heard of her. Daybell's charged with conspiring in plot to kill ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. (5/14/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Cult Crimes, Murder & Mayhem

