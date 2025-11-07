Ashlee Buzzard Arrested on Charges Unrelated to Search for Her Daughter

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Ashlee Buzzard has been arrested on charges unrelated to the search for her 9-year-old daughter, Melodee Buzzard. Ashlee is charged with false imprisonment. Detectives say she prevented someone from leaving a location against their will. (11/7/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?