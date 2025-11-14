IWAK S3Ep4

Ashlee Buzzard, Mother of Missing 9-Year-Old, Released From Jail

Ashlee Buzzard has been released from jail after being charged with false imprisonment in an incident unrelated to her missing daughter, 9-year-old Melodee. Dima Tower testifies in his own defense regarding the murders of his adoptive parents. (11/13 MORE

Missing Persons, Shows ,

Latest Videos

booking photo of John Skelton

John Skelton Charged With Murder Of 3 Missing Sons

Ashlee Buzzard released

Judge Orders Missing Melodee Buzzard's Mother to Be Released

Ashlee Buzzard Arrested on Charges Unrelated to Search for Her Daughter

Ashlee Buzzard Arrested on Charges Unrelated to Search for Her Daughter

Ashlee Buzzard wig swaps

Melodee Buzzard's Mom Swapped Out Wigs To 'Avoid Recognition' During Trip

Melodee Buzzard and Ashlee Oct. 9 travel route

Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard's Oct. 9 Travel Route Timeline

melodee buzzard home

Additional Search Warrants Served in Search for Melodee Buzzard

split screen Melodee Buzzard and Colby Ryan

Lori Daybell's Son on Missing Melodee Buzzard: 'The Similarities Are Scary'

Rebecca Haro

Rebecca Haro In Court Today, Hearing Pushed to 2026

Kada Scott missing poster

Report: Kada Scott Died From Gunshot Wound

melodee buzzard poster

Calif. 9-Year-Old Missing: Where is Melodee Buzzard?

Kada Scott

Missing Woman Kada Scott's Remains Found

photos of Nnakai Pratt

Parents Charged After Infant Reported Missing Found in Trash Bag

MORE VIDEOS