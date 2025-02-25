Bombshell Revelations at Karen Read Pre-Trial Hearing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Read's defense team admitted that 2 experts who testified that O'Keefe's injuries were NOT from being hit by a car were paid after the first trial. Hearing regarding whether the defense misrepresented itself to the court continues tomorrow. (2/25/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?