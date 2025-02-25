Bombshell Revelations at Karen Read Pre-Trial Hearing

Read's defense team admitted that 2 experts who testified that O'Keefe's injuries were NOT from being hit by a car were paid after the first trial. Hearing regarding whether the defense misrepresented itself to the court continues tomorrow. (2/25/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

Pretty, middle-aged blonde woman smiles wide-eyed in court.

Bombshell Revelations at Karen Read Pre-Trial Hearing

Defense lawyer in court

Read Defense Argues Their Case to Judge About ARCCA Witness Communications

Judge Beverly Cannone

Judge Suspends Karen Read Hearing Citing 'Grave Concern'

karen read appears in court

SJC Publishes Opinion On Karen Read's Fight to Dismiss 2 Charges

photo of police officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read Says 'Poor Decisions' Led to John O'Keefe's Death

Karen Read does an interview on camera

'I'm Not Afraid of Taking the Stand': Karen Read Speaks Out

Karen Read sits in court

Karen Read Defense Accuses Prosecution of Discovery Violation

Robert Alessi argues a motion in court

Judge Weighs Whether To Allow Expert In Karen Read Retrial

Hank Brennan in court

Prosecution Accuses Karen Read Expert Witness of Making 'Baseless Claims'

photo of two smiling men

Killed in the Crosswalk Murder Trial: Brandon Janik Sentenced

Brandon Janik speaks at sentencing

'I Will Forever Carry Tremendous Guilt': Brandon Janik Addresses Court

Joshua Gilliland's sister delivers victim impact statement

'I Don't Hate Mr. Janik': Victim's Family Addresses Killer in Court

MORE VIDEOS