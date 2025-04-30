Breaking Down Jen McCabe's Testimony

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Jen McCabe said John O'Keefe never entered 34 Fairview the night before he was found dead in front of the Albert home in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2023. McCabe also spoke about that chaotic morning, becoming emotional at times. (4/29/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?