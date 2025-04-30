Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Breaking Down Jen McCabe's Testimony

Jen McCabe said John O'Keefe never entered 34 Fairview the night before he was found dead in front of the Albert home in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2023. McCabe also spoke about that chaotic morning, becoming emotional at times. (4/29/25) MORE

woman exits a courthouse and is being interviewed

Karen Read to Court TV: 'I Have Nothing To Say to Jen McCabe'

Jennifer McCabe testifies

Jennifer McCabe Describes Karen Read's Phone Call: 'She Was Hysterical'

Ian Whiffin testifies in court

Karen Read Defense Questions Evidence From John O'Keefe's Phone

graphic of phone and data

Cell Phone Expert Testifies To John O'Keefe's Phone's Movements

Karen Read sits in court

US Supreme Court Rejects Karen Read Appeal

Chase Jones sentenced

Emotional Victim Impact Statements Read in High-Speed Homicide Case

34 Fairview Road

Karen Read Retrial: Jury Visits Scene Where John O'Keefe's Body Was Found

Joseph Koenig verdict

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

splitscreen of stillframes from a TV interview of a woman

Are Karen Read Interview Clips Over-Prejudicial?

text message

'Stop Calling': Karen Read And John O'Keefe's Contentious Texts

Karen Read watches a clip play in court

Jury Sees Clip Of Karen Read Mocking Peggy O'Keefe

Peggy O'Keefe in court

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 2 Recap

