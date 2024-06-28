Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument PT2

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Defense attorney Chris Byrd continues the closing argument saying that as Sheila Murray's condition declined, it went from something that they (Karen and Michael) could handle to something that they could not handle. (6/28/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?