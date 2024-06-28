Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument PT2

Defense attorney Chris Byrd continues the closing argument saying that as Sheila Murray's condition declined, it went from something that they (Karen and Michael) could handle to something that they could not handle. (6/28/24)   MORE

Defense attorneys Bill Donaldson and Chris Byrd present their closing argument with Byrd saying, 'The reality of it, Tony Murray (the victim's husband) was the decision maker in that home.'

Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument PT1

Prosecutor Abby Wallace gives the closing argument emphasizing, 'They chose to allow their mother to lay in her own filth. They chose to allow her back...to rot until she died. The defendants willfully and knowingly neglected a vulnerable adult.'

Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

