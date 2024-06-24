TN v. Karen & Michael Murray: Brother & Sister Murder Trial

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (Court TV) — Jury selection is underway in Tennessee for two siblings charged with murder for the alleged neglect of their mother.

Siblings Karen Murray, 49, and Michael Murray, 43, are charged with first-degree murder and aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult in the death of their mother, Sheila Murray. Sheila was 68 years old when prosecutors say she died at the hands of her children.

In Aug. 2019, Sheila died after she was admitted to the hospital, prompting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into the circumstances of her death. Investigators said they determined Karen and Michael “were responsible for the abuse and neglect that resulted in her death.”

Karen and Michael were indicted and arrested in March 2021.

The indictment, reviewed by Court TV, does not specify any acts of neglect or abuse but alleges that they occurred between April 4, 2019, and August 10, 2019.

If convicted of first-degree murder, both siblings face a potential sentence of life in prison without parole.