Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Opening Statements

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
VIDEO: The jury hears the opening statements from the attorneys in the trial against Karen & Michael Murray who are charged with murder in the neglect of their mother, Sheila Murray. (6/25/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?