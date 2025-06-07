Can Expert Witness Dr. Daniel Wolfe Turn the Jury in Karen Read's Favor?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Sometimes experts cancel each other out. Sometimes they're the breakout stars that turn the trial in favor of either the defense or the prosecution. Vinnie explains why Dr. Daniel Wolfe just might turn the jury in Karen Read's favor. (6/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?