Can Expert Witness Dr. Daniel Wolfe Turn the Jury in Karen Read's Favor?

Sometimes experts cancel each other out. Sometimes they're the breakout stars that turn the trial in favor of either the defense or the prosecution. Vinnie explains why Dr. Daniel Wolfe just might turn the jury in Karen Read's favor. (6/6/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

