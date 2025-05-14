Cassie Reveals Disturbing Details of 'Freak Offs' And Drug Use

- Watch Live
Cassie Ventura's first day testifying in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial was filled with shocking details about their sex life. Plus, the Menendez brothers scored a big win in their resentencing hearing, but will they be released? (5/14/25) MORE
