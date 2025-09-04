Cause of Death Undetermined For Baby Found Dead in Cheerleader's Closet

University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling faces charges related to the death of a baby whose remains were found wrapped in a towel in her closet. The coroner announced Wednesday that the infant's cause of death is undetermined. (9/3/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

