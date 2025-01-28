Charlie Adelson's Motion for Resentencing Denied

A judge denied Charlie Adelson's motion for resentencing. Adelson is serving life without parole for murdering his former brother-in-law, Dan Markel. He sought resentencing on conspiracy and solicitation charges based on scoresheet errors. (1/27/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire , ,

