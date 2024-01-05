Child Enticement Case: Defendant Becomes Disruptive at Hearing

Lisa Nacrelli was caught on video trying to lure a 4-year-old boy from his home while posing as a Child Protective Services worker. She was removed from court yesterday for yelling at a witness. Nacrelli's next court appearance is Jan. 17. (1/5/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Lisa Nacrelli in court.

Child Enticement Case: Defendant Becomes Disruptive at Hearing

Craig Ross Jr. mug shot.

Upstate N.Y. Man Who Kidnapped 9-Year-Old Girl is Charged with Rape

Breasia Terrell's mother speaks at Henry Dinkins' sentencing.

'Did You Stay and Watch My Baby Die?': Victim's Mom Demands Answers

Henry Dinkins speaks out at his sentencing.

Emotions Boil Over as Sleepover Killer Speaks at Sentencing

Carlee Russell walks into a car

Carlee Russell Appealing Conviction to Avoid Jail

sherri papini missing person poster

Sherri Papini Released From Prison

police bodycam of kentucky resuce

Bodycam Shows Rescue of Woman Shackled to Floor

henry dinkins trial

Breasia Terrell's mother testifies in Sleepover Kidnapping Murder Trial

Sleepover Murder victim Breasia Terrell.

Sleepover Kidnapping Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Cinderblock cage that woman escaped from.

Kidnapping Victim Escapes Cinderblock Cage

smiling woman in photo

Police Announce Charges Filed Against Carlee Russell

on the left, a photo of a woman in a black dress. On the right, a man stands at a podium.

Police Say Carlee Russell Made Up Abduction Story

MORE VIDEOS